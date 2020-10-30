Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE COP opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

