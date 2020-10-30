Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,400,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 130.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,086,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,100 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,384,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,423,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,616 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 91.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,388,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,128 shares during the period.

BKLN opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

