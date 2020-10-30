Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after buying an additional 4,030,818 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,035,852 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 185,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,489,000 after buying an additional 1,003,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,937,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

