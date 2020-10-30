Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $276.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

