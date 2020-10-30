Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $312.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

