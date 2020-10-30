Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 934 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $230.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $239.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.69.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

