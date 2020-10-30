Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,106 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $196.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $208.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.60 and its 200 day moving average is $181.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

