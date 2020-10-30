Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 5,473.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 80,248 shares in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Industrias Bachoco Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.