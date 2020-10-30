Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after buying an additional 1,574,233 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $350,740,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,711 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.