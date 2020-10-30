Murray Boyte Purchases 250,000 Shares of Eureka Group Holdings Limited (EGH.AX) (ASX:EGH) Stock

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (EGH.AX) (ASX:EGH) insider Murray Boyte bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$97,000.00 ($69,285.71).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79.

About Eureka Group Holdings Limited (EGH.AX)

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It also provides specialist property management and caretaking services; and catering services.

