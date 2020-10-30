Murray Boyte Purchases 250,000 Shares of Eureka Group Holdings Limited (EGH.AX) (ASX:EGH) Stock

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (EGH.AX) (ASX:EGH) insider Murray Boyte bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$97,000.00 ($69,285.71).
The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79.
About Eureka Group Holdings Limited (EGH.AX)
