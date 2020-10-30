Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Sells $38,727.11 in Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $38,727.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,873.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morphic alerts:

On Friday, October 23rd, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 2,318 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $65,622.58.

On Monday, October 19th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 100 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,822.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 718 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $19,407.54.

On Thursday, October 8th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,755 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $124,723.65.

On Monday, October 5th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $26,500.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $44,905.20.

Morphic stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. Morphic Holding has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MORF. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Morphic by 326.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Morphic by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Morphic by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Morphic by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.