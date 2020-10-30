Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,176,000 after purchasing an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 179 shares of company stock worth $7,931 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

