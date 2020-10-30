Morgan Stanley Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $398.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $428.00 to $398.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

DXCM stock opened at $335.29 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $150.41 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 153.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.14, for a total value of $394,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,466 shares of company stock valued at $20,298,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,653,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

