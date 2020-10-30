Morgan Stanley Increases Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $391.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $384.00 to $391.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $345.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.86. Msci has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Msci will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at $98,443,373.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,750. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 57.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

