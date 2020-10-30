Morgan Stanley Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $230.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

CMI opened at $217.44 on Wednesday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $231.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cummins by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after acquiring an additional 745,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after buying an additional 615,357 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,984,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

