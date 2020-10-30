Molson Coors Beverage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 23,181 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 590% compared to the average daily volume of 3,359 call options.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE TAP opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 110.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.