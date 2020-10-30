Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 7% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $65.49 and last traded at $65.74. Approximately 6,019,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,531,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.67.

Specifically, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,438,596.45. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,592 shares of company stock valued at $47,459,604. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 43.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $68,886,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 31.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 256,011 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

