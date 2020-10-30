Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $349,950.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $349,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,926,530 shares in the company, valued at $134,837,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $372,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $678,600.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,228,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $628,900.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $1,380,600.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $1,497,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 0.45. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

