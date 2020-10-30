Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.59. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 3,691,866 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on MGEN. ValuEngine downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. Analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.