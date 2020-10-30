Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,748.3% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. Truist lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.