Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.02

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 38947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

MFGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

