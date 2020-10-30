M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

LLY opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

