M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of MS opened at $48.12 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 179 shares of company stock valued at $7,931 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

