M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLNE opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.75. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

