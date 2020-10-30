M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $730,000 Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 111.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after buying an additional 1,525,325 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $122,313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 96.4% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 522,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,920,000 after buying an additional 256,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 130.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,906,000 after buying an additional 219,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 119.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,232,000 after buying an additional 124,688 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 40,591 shares worth $11,297,268. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $268.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.07. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $55.42 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.