M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $714,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total value of $654,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $5,132,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,466 shares of company stock worth $20,298,675 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $335.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.74. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.41 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

