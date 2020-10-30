M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $618,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,069 shares of company stock worth $2,722,398. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

