M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 82 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $822,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,713,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $685,091,000 after acquiring an additional 175,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $214.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.74 and its 200 day moving average is $199.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

