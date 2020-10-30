M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 775 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $145.16 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

