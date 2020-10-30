M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 441,860 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 441,860 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $111,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 144,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

