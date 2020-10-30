M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,841 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $360.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.98 and its 200 day moving average is $284.31. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $371.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $2,024,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,633,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total value of $347,526.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,462.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,282 shares of company stock worth $12,181,907 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

