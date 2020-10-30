M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,801 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Stryker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $205.39 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $227.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average of $194.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

