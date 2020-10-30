M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,647 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,786,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,897,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $187.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.88. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $243.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

