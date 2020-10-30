M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,987 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $267.02 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $293.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,255 shares of company stock worth $25,844,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.