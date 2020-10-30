M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,927 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

