M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,677 shares of company stock worth $762,205. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.63. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.