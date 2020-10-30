M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after buying an additional 1,172,273 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after buying an additional 525,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,248,000 after buying an additional 297,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 445,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,683,000 after buying an additional 270,527 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 5,388 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $487,883.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,967.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,321 shares of company stock worth $6,460,943 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

