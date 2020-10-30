M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,861 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $235.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $251.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.22.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,233 shares of company stock worth $2,344,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

