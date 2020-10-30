M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,768 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 23.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $370.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $409.11. The stock has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

