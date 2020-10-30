M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 4,167 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

