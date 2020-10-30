M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $715,000 Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $21.12 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

