M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $595,000 Investment in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,004,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at about $807,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,715,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Zarin sold 18,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $573,599.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,772.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 908,228 shares of company stock valued at $25,924,842. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

