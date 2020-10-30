M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,750 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $21,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.02. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.