M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.50. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

