M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $773,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Hershey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $137.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.15. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

