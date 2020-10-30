M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $571,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

