M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.15 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $21,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,165,000 after purchasing an additional 216,960 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,357,000 after buying an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,730,000 after purchasing an additional 130,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 129.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 955,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,183,000 after purchasing an additional 539,613 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $297.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.70. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $327.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.7202 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

