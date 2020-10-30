M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $20.21 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,464 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,727,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $123.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

