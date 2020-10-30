M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $15.10 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

