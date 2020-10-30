M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,002 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 31,741 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

